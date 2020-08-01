Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th CES takes home 8 AMC-level awards

    19th CES takes home 8 AMC-level awards

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo following a 96-hour bivouac exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2021. After a demanding and challenging 2021, the 19th CES's hard work paid off, bringing home three unit and five individual awards across Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2020
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:30
    Photo ID: 7056079
    VIRIN: 211021-F-XY725-1120
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th CES takes home 8 AMC-level awards, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    19th CES takes home 8 AMC-level awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Award
    19 CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT