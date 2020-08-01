Airmen assigned to the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo following a 96-hour bivouac exercise at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Oct. 21, 2021. After a demanding and challenging 2021, the 19th CES's hard work paid off, bringing home three unit and five individual awards across Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2020 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 10:30 Photo ID: 7056079 VIRIN: 211021-F-XY725-1120 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.39 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th CES takes home 8 AMC-level awards, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.