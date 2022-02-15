AADD Infographic

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An infographic explains the Airmen Against Drunk Driving program on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. AADD is a volunteer-based program dedicated to getting people home safely and limiting DUI charges. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base

