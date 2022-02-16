Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Refit Facility, Bangor Employee Receives Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Christoph 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 16, 2002) – U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Figgs, commanding officer, Trident Refit Facility, Bangor (TRFB), presents a certificate to Aaron L. Axelrod. Axelrod was selected as the TRF Employee of the Quarter, 1st Quarter 2022 for his contributions to the command. TRFB supports the nation’s strategic deterrence mission by repairing, incrementally overhauling, and modernizing Pacific Fleet strategic ballistic missile submarines during refits. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph/Released)

