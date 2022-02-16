Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMCS & Safety Are Timeless

    PMCS &amp; Safety Are Timeless

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Demarrio Spence 

    Army Sustainment Command - Redstone Arsenal Detachment

    PS Magazine has created a series of 11x17 inch "retro" posters that can be downloaded, printed out and hung in common areas to remind Soldiers and warfighters of the basics of caring for their vehicles and equipment while staying safe. PDF versions are available at: https://www.psmagazine.army.mil/Resources/Posters/

