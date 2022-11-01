Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B NAS Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force Flight

    F-35B NAS Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force Flight

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Kyra Helwick 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    An F-35B Lightning II short takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) variant fighter aircraft from the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (ITF) flown by Dan Levin, test pilot, makes an approach to land at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Feb. 11, 2022. Levin was returning from a weapons integration test flight over an off-shore range. The Pax River ITF’s mission is to effectively plan, coordinate, and conduct safe, secure, and efficient flight test for F-35B and C variants, and provide necessary and timely data to support program verification/certification and fleet operational requirements. (Photo by Kyra Helwick)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 12:25
    Photo ID: 7054451
    VIRIN: 220211-N-PF253-016
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    F-35B Lightning II

    F-35
    F-35B
    STOVL
    NAS Pax River
    F-35 ITF

