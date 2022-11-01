F-35B NAS Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force Flight

An F-35B Lightning II short takeoff vertical landing (STOVL) variant fighter aircraft from the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (ITF) flown by Dan Levin, test pilot, makes an approach to land at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Feb. 11, 2022. Levin was returning from a weapons integration test flight over an off-shore range. The Pax River ITF’s mission is to effectively plan, coordinate, and conduct safe, secure, and efficient flight test for F-35B and C variants, and provide necessary and timely data to support program verification/certification and fleet operational requirements. (Photo by Kyra Helwick)

