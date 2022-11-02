Coast Guard repatriates four Dominicans, returns 9 Haitians to the Dominican Republic, following illegal voyage interdiction near Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez is on-scene with a makeshift boat that was part of an illegal voyage interdicted by a Puerto Rico Police marine unit near Rincon, Puerto Rico Feb. 11, 2022. The interdicted group was comprised of 9 Haitians and four Dominican Republic nationals, who were returned to the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2022 07:30
|Location:
|RINCON, PR
