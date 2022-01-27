16th Sustainment Brigade and Spanish Airborne Soldiers conduct Joint-Nation Medical Exercises in Spain

In the end of January 2022, the 16th Sustainment Brigade alongside the Spanish Airborne Brigade conducted a joint nation training exercise. The training for this event was catered around Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) occurring in Torrejon, Spain. During this training, which took place over an entire week, US combat medics trained and shared their TC3 skills with the Spanish Airborne Soldiers. Following this the Spanish Airborne Soldiers trained the US medics their techniques and methods. After the walk phase came the run, which included a culminating event. This event included an airborne exercise with a mock mass casualty scenario on the drop zone. 23 Spanish Airborne Soldiers and 6 US personnel participated in the exercise, showing a continued focus on building partnership with our allies. These events are critical to be ready for any adverse event during airborne operations. It gives the opportunity to learn new skills from allied nations, while granting everyone involved ample experience - which one day could save a life.



(U.S Army Photo by Maj. Brent Stolzoff)

