    PHCE Nurse, Col. Renee Howell, awarded the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Col. Renee Howell, the European Regional Army Public Health Nursing Senior Nurse Executive at Public Health Command Europe in Landstuhl, Germany, was awarded the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award during the AMSUS annual awards banquet on February 7.

    Public Health
    Nurse Corps
    AMSUS
    Public Health Command Europe

