PHCE Nurse, Col. Renee Howell, awarded the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award

Col. Renee Howell, the European Regional Army Public Health Nursing Senior Nurse Executive at Public Health Command Europe in Landstuhl, Germany, was awarded the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award during the AMSUS annual awards banquet on February 7.
PHCE Nurse awarded the Military Health System Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award
