Education through service

Master Sgt. Mark Harewood, 15th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy flight chief, serves as the senior enlisted leader in the 15th Medical Group Pharmacy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2022. Harewood joined after seeing an Air Force TV commercial in 2001 and continues to serve as an active-duty Airman for almost 21 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

