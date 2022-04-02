Education through service

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Mark Harewood, 15th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy flight chief, serves as the senior enlisted leader in the 15th Medical Group Pharmacy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2022. Harewood joined after seeing an Air Force TV commercial in 2001 and continues to serve as an active-duty Airman for almost 21 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

