NAVADMIN 039/22 announces an overall refocus on mid-term counseling. The new guidance is designed to change the way the Navy has conversations and provides feedback to Sailors about performance. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 17:38
|Photo ID:
|7053603
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-DV016-0001
|Resolution:
|2711x2711
|Size:
|485.36 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVADMIN 039/22 Midterm Counseling, by PO2 Lex Barlowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Personnel Command Announces Refocus on Mid-Term Counseling
LEAVE A COMMENT