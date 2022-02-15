Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVADMIN 039/22 Midterm Counseling

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lex Barlowe 

    Navy Personnel Command

    NAVADMIN 039/22 announces an overall refocus on mid-term counseling. The new guidance is designed to change the way the Navy has conversations and provides feedback to Sailors about performance. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)

    Navy Personnel Command Announces Refocus on Mid-Term Counseling

    Talent Management Task Force
    TMTF
    eNavFit
    PET-TM

