    NCO Academy Commandant’s nominees

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    United States Air Force NCO Academy Class 22-3 Commandant’s Award nominees stand with the Commandant, Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Withers, February 15, 2022, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center in East Tennessee. The awardee is announced at the graduation ceremony Thursday morning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams)

    Air National Guard
    TEC
    Air Force
    NCOA
    EPME
    Lankford Center

