Brazilian Soldiers visit New York City

Brazilian Army Col. Anderson Pedreira Silva, and Army Sgt Major Robert Jenks, New York Army National Guard, pose with a New York City firefighter on board one of the city's fire boats during a National Guard State Partnership Program visit to the Fire Department New York's Randall's Island training site in New York City on October 20 2021. Pedreira Silva has now retired from Brazil's army but will continue to work as a civilian on the Brazilian army General Staff where he will coordinate State Partnership Program activities as one of his duties. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)

