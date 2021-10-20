Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian Soldiers visit New York City

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Maj. Michael O'Hagan 

    New York National Guard

    Brazilian Army Col. Anderson Pedreira Silva, and Army Sgt Major Robert Jenks, New York Army National Guard, pose with a New York City firefighter on board one of the city's fire boats during a National Guard State Partnership Program visit to the Fire Department New York's Randall's Island training site in New York City on October 20 2021. Pedreira Silva has now retired from Brazil's army but will continue to work as a civilian on the Brazilian army General Staff where he will coordinate State Partnership Program activities as one of his duties. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)

