Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Cyberspace Wingman is selected as Modern-Day Technology Leader for the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards

    688th Cyberspace Wingman is selected as Modern-Day Technology Leader for the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.

    Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Civilian, William Rice (38th CEIG/ES/ENII/ENON) who is triple-hatted as an Electronic/Systems Engineer for the 38th Engineering Squadron, Cyber System Integrator for the 26th Network Operations Squadron and a subject matter expert for the Engineering and Installation Section.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7053096
    VIRIN: 220215-F-DH023-629
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 153.6 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman is selected as Modern-Day Technology Leader for the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    688th Cyberspace Wingman is selected as Modern-Day Technology Leader for the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer
    stem
    bhm
    688cw
    38es
    38ceig

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT