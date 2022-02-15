688th Cyberspace Wingman is selected as Modern-Day Technology Leader for the 2022 Black Engineer of the Year Awards

Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.



Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Civilian, William Rice (38th CEIG/ES/ENII/ENON) who is triple-hatted as an Electronic/Systems Engineer for the 38th Engineering Squadron, Cyber System Integrator for the 26th Network Operations Squadron and a subject matter expert for the Engineering and Installation Section.

