    Incirlik Air Base’s W.I.N.G.S. T-shirt Design

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.23.2022

    Photo by Airman Gary Hilton 

    This graphic serves as a t-shirt design for the Women Inspiring the Next Generations (W.I.N.G.S.) private organization at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 23, 2020. Incirlik’s W.I.N.G.S. members spearhead social, cultural and recreational activities, fostering their mission to inspire and advocate for the next generation of women serving in the armed forces. The design includes banners and wings surrounding an illustration of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, holding a spear and flexing a bicep. The org. also encourages professional growth, awareness, independence, strength, resiliency and cultivates an intellectual image through military experience by uniting for the mutual benefit of all persons concerned with promoting and mentorship. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

