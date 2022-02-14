SCHREIVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Aleha Landry has been nominated for inclusion in the Armed Forces Insurance’s Military Spouse of the Year, 2022 edition. Here she poses for a photo with her husband, U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Landry, 19th Space Operations Squadron crew commander, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. Aleha Landry campaigns for mental health care for military service personnel. (U.S. Space Force courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 11:20 Photo ID: 7053024 VIRIN: 220214-F-X1914-1001 Resolution: 3264x2448 Size: 1.75 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSOY Schriever SFB candidate, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.