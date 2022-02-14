MSOY Schriever SFB candidate

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    SCHREIVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Aleha Landry has been nominated for inclusion in the Armed Forces Insurance’s Military Spouse of the Year, 2022 edition. Here she poses for a photo with her husband, U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Landry, 19th Space Operations Squadron crew commander, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado. Aleha Landry campaigns for mental health care for military service personnel. (U.S. Space Force courtesy photo)

    USAF
    USSF
    Military Spouse of the Year
    PSGAR

