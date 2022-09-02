USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Security Drills

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 9, 2022) Cryptologic Technician Seaman Marcus Christiansen from Albion, Pa. assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), mans a .50 caliber machine gun mount as amphibious transport dock ship USS Anchorage (LPD 23) steams in the background during security drills on the John P. Murtha bridge wing, Feb.9. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

