    U.S. Military aircraft head to the Singapore Airshow

    CHANGI EXHIBITION CENTER, SINGAPORE

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, flies alongside of a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 77th Aerial Refueling Squadron, Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, over the Pacific Ocean while enroute to the Singapore Airshow 2022, Feb. 11, 2022. The Singapore Airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific attracting thousands of participants from 50 countries. The U.S. Military is participating in Singapore Airshow 2022 by providing aerial demonstrations and static aircraft to demonstrate commitment and build upon partnerships with Singapore. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 18:14
    Location: CHANGI EXHIBITION CENTER, SG
    This work, U.S. Military aircraft head to the Singapore Airshow, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    singapore Airshow
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Singapore Air Show
    KC-46A Pegasus
    F-35A Lightning
    356th Fighter Squadron
    SGAirshow2022
    Singapore Airshow 2022
    SA22
    Singapore Airshow 22

