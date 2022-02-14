Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher visit to Naval Information Forces

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher, spoke with Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) following a round table discussion with Information Warfare (IW) commanders about Get Real, Get Better principles during a visit, Feb 14, 2022. The Navy’s Get Real, Get Better movement aims at broadly scaling successful, Navy-proven leadership behaviors and problem solving skills to achieve consistently strong performance across the fleet. NAVIFOR generates, directly and through leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped and certified combat-ready Navy Information Warfare forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete and win in today’s strategic competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

