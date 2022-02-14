Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher visit to Naval Information Forces

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher visit to Naval Information Forces

    SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher, spoke with Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) following a round table discussion with Information Warfare (IW) commanders about Get Real, Get Better principles during a visit, Feb 14, 2022. The Navy’s Get Real, Get Better movement aims at broadly scaling successful, Navy-proven leadership behaviors and problem solving skills to achieve consistently strong performance across the fleet. NAVIFOR generates, directly and through leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped and certified combat-ready Navy Information Warfare forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete and win in today’s strategic competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Robert Fluegel/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:28
    Photo ID: 7051526
    VIRIN: 220214-N-FB292-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 973.64 KB
    Location: SUFFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher visit to Naval Information Forces, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach
    Adm. Bill Lescher
    Get Real Get Better

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT