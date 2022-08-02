Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C2 Exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Nieves, a data systems administrator with Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, conducts night watch during a joint command and control exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti, Feb. 8, 2022. The MACG Det supports Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing rapid communication capability for ground and air assets. The multi-day exercise demonstrated the MACG’s ability to rapidly conduct command and control operations in a forward deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 08:08
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    USMC
    CJTF-HOA
    C2
    MACG

