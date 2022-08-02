U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Nieves, a data systems administrator with Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, conducts night watch during a joint command and control exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti, Feb. 8, 2022. The MACG Det supports Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing rapid communication capability for ground and air assets. The multi-day exercise demonstrated the MACG’s ability to rapidly conduct command and control operations in a forward deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 08:08
|Photo ID:
|7051109
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-MI374-0001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C2 Exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
