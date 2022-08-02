C2 Exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Adrian Nieves, a data systems administrator with Marine Air Control Group Detachment East Africa Air Combat Element, conducts night watch during a joint command and control exercise at Quaid Range, Djibouti, Feb. 8, 2022. The MACG Det supports Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) by providing rapid communication capability for ground and air assets. The multi-day exercise demonstrated the MACG’s ability to rapidly conduct command and control operations in a forward deployed location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)

