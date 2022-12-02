Army Soldier-athlete makes Olympic debut in Bobsleigh

Spc. Frank Del Duca makes his Olympic debut in 2-man bobsleigh, Monday, January 14, 2022. Del Duca will compete alongside fellow Soldier-athlete Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. (Courtesy Photo Jimmy Reed / IBSF)
