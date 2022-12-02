Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Soldier-athlete makes Olympic debut in Bobsleigh

    11, CHINA

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Spc. Frank Del Duca makes his Olympic debut in 2-man bobsleigh, Monday, January 14, 2022. Del Duca will compete alongside fellow Soldier-athlete Spc. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor. (Courtesy Photo Jimmy Reed / IBSF)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 21:30
    Location: 11, CN
    Olympics
    wcap
    wcapbeijing

