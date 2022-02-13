Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force flies over Super Bowl LVI

    U.S. Air Force flies over Super Bowl LVI

    INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    F-35A Demo Team Public Affairs

    A formation of fighter and attack aircraft from past and present perform a flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The formation, led by a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, also featured each of Air Combat Command's single-ship jet demonstration teams: the F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. The formation was flown in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 18:59
    Photo ID: 7050682
    VIRIN: 220213-F-PG806-1024
    Resolution: 5602x4001
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CA, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force flies over Super Bowl LVI, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    F-22
    A-10
    F-35
    Heritage Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT