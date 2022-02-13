U.S. Air Force flies over Super Bowl LVI

A formation of fighter and attack aircraft from past and present perform a flyover during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022, over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The formation, led by a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, also featured each of Air Combat Command's single-ship jet demonstration teams: the F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, F-16 Viper, and A-10 Thunderbolt II. The formation was flown in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force.

