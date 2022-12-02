Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and 1 dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

    Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and 1 dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

    NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew stands with two rescued boaters and their dog at Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters were rescued by the aircrew after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 12:23
    Photo ID: 7050490
    VIRIN: 220212-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 504x378
    Size: 79.29 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and 1 dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    United States Coast Guard
    Air Station New Orleans
    D8
    Aftachalaya bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT