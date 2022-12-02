Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters and 1 dog in Atchafalaya Bay, Louisiana

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew stands with two rescued boaters and their dog at Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson, Louisiana, Feb. 12, 2022. The boaters were rescued by the aircrew after their vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station New Orleans)

