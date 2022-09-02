220209-M-AU949-0006 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Expeditionary landing base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) sails behind ships from partner nations of Combined Task Force North participating in a photo exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 08:43 Photo ID: 7050397 VIRIN: 220209-M-AU949-0006 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.81 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMC/CE 2022 Partner. Ships. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.