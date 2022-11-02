Coast Guard, FWC terminate illegal charter in Clearwater

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission terminated an illegal small passenger vessel charter in Clearwater, Florida, Feb. 11, 2022. After investigation, the Coast Guard officer terminated the vessel’s voyage as the operator was not enrolled in a drug testing consortium, and the charter was overloaded. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.12.2022 Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US