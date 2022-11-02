Coast Guard, FWC terminate illegal charter in Clearwater

The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission terminated an illegal small passenger vessel charter in Clearwater, Florida, Feb. 11, 2022. After investigation, the Coast Guard officer terminated the vessel’s voyage as the operator was not enrolled in a drug testing consortium, and the charter was overloaded. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
02.11.2022
02.12.2022
CLEARWATER, FL, US
