    Coast Guard, FWC terminate illegal charter in Clearwater

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission terminated an illegal small passenger vessel charter in Clearwater, Florida, Feb. 11, 2022. After investigation, the Coast Guard officer terminated the vessel’s voyage as the operator was not enrolled in a drug testing consortium, and the charter was overloaded. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.12.2022 10:26
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, FWC terminate illegal charter in Clearwater, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

