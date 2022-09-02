3d LAAB Activation

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, stand at attention in preparation for their activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 09, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward refueling capabilities. The battalion is activating in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

