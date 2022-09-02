Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d LAAB Activation

    3d LAAB Activation

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, stand at attention in preparation for their activation ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 09, 2022. 3d LAAB is designed to train and employ air defense, air surveillance, early warning, air control, and forward refueling capabilities. The battalion is activating in accordance with Force Design 2030 as 3d Marines prepares to become the U.S. Marine Corps’ inaugural Marine Littoral Regiment (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7049022
    VIRIN: 220209-M-LK264-0001
    Resolution: 5011x3341
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LAAB Activation, by Cpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Activation
    3d Marines
    ForceDesign2030
    3d LAAB
    3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT