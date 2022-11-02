Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi poses after a successful medevac off of Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The crew member, who was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

