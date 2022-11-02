Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

    PORT ARANSAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi poses after a successful medevac off of Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022. The crew member, who was experiencing chest pain, numbness in his left arm and an elevated heart rate, was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – Shoreline in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7048979
    VIRIN: 210211-G-G0108-1003
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 121.45 KB
    Location: PORT ARANSAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from tanker vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

