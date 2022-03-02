Marne Signal University creates experts Signal Soldiers.

U.S. Army Soldiers attend Marne Signal University for individual training and development, Feb. 2, 2022 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Signal University trains Soldiers on advanced radio networking and signal communications capabilities. To ensure the ability to protect the nation and support allies and partners across a wide range of future challenges, sustainment training of the current and future Army relies on constantly upgrading equipment and communications skills. (Courtesy photo)
