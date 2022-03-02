Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers attend Marne Signal University for individual training and development, Feb. 2, 2022 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The 3rd Infantry Division’s Marne Signal University trains Soldiers on advanced radio networking and signal communications capabilities. To ensure the ability to protect the nation and support allies and partners across a wide range of future challenges, sustainment training of the current and future Army relies on constantly upgrading equipment and communications skills. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Signal University creates experts Signal Soldiers., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #3ID
    #dogfacesoldier
    #SignalUniversity

