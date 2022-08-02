U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center, Italian air force Brig. Gen Luca Baione, Director of the Italian air force Military Aviation Division, left, and Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian air force commander of Aviano Air Base, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 2, 2022. Baione received a tour of the Airfield Operations building (RAPCON) and the airfield tower solidifying Aviano’s teamwork and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and ITAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:37 Photo ID: 7048189 VIRIN: 220208-F-PB738-1002 Resolution: 3578x2386 Size: 7.35 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen Luca Baione tours Aviano, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.