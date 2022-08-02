Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen Luca Baione tours Aviano

    Brig. Gen Luca Baione tours Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center, Italian air force Brig. Gen Luca Baione, Director of the Italian air force Military Aviation Division, left, and Col. Marco Schiattoni, Italian air force commander of Aviano Air Base, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 2, 2022. Baione received a tour of the Airfield Operations building (RAPCON) and the airfield tower solidifying Aviano’s teamwork and interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and ITAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2022 09:37
    Photo ID: 7048189
    VIRIN: 220208-F-PB738-1002
    Resolution: 3578x2386
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen Luca Baione tours Aviano, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    ITAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT