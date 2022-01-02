ENS Shaun Williams, currently a fourth-year medical student at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), after successfully troubleshooting and fixing an avionics gripe on this aircraft that had previously made it unsafe for flight for two months. (Credit: Courtesy of ENS Shaun Williams, USU)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2022 07:18
Disciplined & Motivated: The Journey of Ensign Shaun Williams
