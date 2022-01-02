Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) associate professor Dr. Thomas Miller stands with his students while volunteering at the Kaseman Community Health Center in Rockville. The medical school students help with COVID testing, administering vaccines and help in the clinic, shadowing doctors.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Thomas Miller, USU associate professor.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.11.2022 07:09 Photo ID: 7047988 VIRIN: 220201-D-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 3828x2010 Size: 5 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Medical Students Gain Valuable Experience, Lend a Helping Hand to Underserved Community, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.