U.S. Air Force Airmen watch a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base, Japan, lift a container during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 4, 2022. Pilots from the 33rd RQS conducted cargo swing training to increase their unit’s capability to conduct agile combat employment. Exercises such as Cope North allow the Pacific Air Forces to validate new ways to deploy and maneuver assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7047259 VIRIN: 220204-F-DM566-0270 Resolution: 8126x5377 Size: 16.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 22: 33 RQS pilots increase ACE capabilities through training [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.