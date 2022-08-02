This week Sergeant Major Kamrath and a few of his fellow Sergeants Major from the German Bundeswehr RK3 HMF Bremen unit drove seven hours from Garlstedt, Germany to Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. The purpose of their visit was to discuss the next years events between their unit and the 16th Sustainment Brigade. This continues the ongoing partnership that has created countless friendships between members of different militaries. It allows Soldiers from both sides to broaden their skill sets, learn how different allied nation's militaries operate, and compete to earn awards whilst building camaraderie. The partnership between these unit has allowed over 200 Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade to earn German Armed Forces Proficiency Badges and Schutzenschnur Badges, collectively. These awards including physical endeavors such as running, rucking and swimming. It also includes shooting the German weapon systems to include the G36 Rifle and P8 pistol. These are good ways to create friendly competitions to further both.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 02:43 Photo ID: 7043370 VIRIN: 220208-A-VS028-984 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.48 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 16th Sustainment Brigade and RK3 HMF Bremen's Partnership!, by 1LT Alexander Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.