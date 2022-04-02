Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Sailors Standing Watch

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Sailors Standing Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    220204-N-QU081-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 4, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Mitchell Julien, a native of Arma, Trinidad, left, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Daniel Barry, a native of New Orleans, La., right, review the deck log aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Feb. 4, 2022. Lake Champlain is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 23:29
    Photo ID: 7043222
    VIRIN: 220204-N-QU081-1006
    Resolution: 3400x1913
    Size: 988.26 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Sailors Standing Watch, by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Watch Standing
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    CSG 1
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT