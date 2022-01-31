Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general views construction of APS-500 for AMC

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, listens to Lt. Col. Mike Liles, commander of Army Materiel Command's Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, at the construction site of five APS-500 buildings, located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 31, 2022. When completed the facilities will provide critical environmental protection for Army Materiel Command's pre-positioned stock, part of a U.S. Army program in which equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant commander requires additional capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7042261
    VIRIN: 220131-A-JJ298-005
    Resolution: 1838x1087
    Size: 464.58 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general views construction of APS-500 for AMC, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District

