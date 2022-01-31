Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, listens to Lt. Col. Mike Liles, commander of Army Materiel Command's Army Field Support Battalion-Kuwait, at the construction site of five APS-500 buildings, located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 31, 2022. When completed the facilities will provide critical environmental protection for Army Materiel Command's pre-positioned stock, part of a U.S. Army program in which equipment sets are stored around the globe for use when a combatant commander requires additional capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.09.2022 12:42 Photo ID: 7042261 VIRIN: 220131-A-JJ298-005 Resolution: 1838x1087 Size: 464.58 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE commanding general views construction of APS-500 for AMC, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.