The 86th Airlift Wing leadership, mayors and local community leaders participate in Ramstein Air Base, Germany’s first Honorary Commanders Program, Feb. 8, 2022. The new program is designed to build connections between armed forces and the surrounding communities, while increasing public awareness and understanding of the wing’s mission, policies and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7041538
|VIRIN:
|220204-F-VY348-1013
|Resolution:
|5702x2809
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New program turns civic leaders into honorary commanders, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
