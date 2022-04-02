Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New program turns civic leaders into honorary commanders

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th Airlift Wing leadership, mayors and local community leaders participate in Ramstein Air Base, Germany’s first Honorary Commanders Program, Feb. 8, 2022. The new program is designed to build connections between armed forces and the surrounding communities, while increasing public awareness and understanding of the wing’s mission, policies and programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 02:58
    Photo ID: 7041538
    VIRIN: 220204-F-VY348-1013
    Resolution: 5702x2809
    Size: 12.16 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New program turns civic leaders into honorary commanders, by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Ramstein Air Base
    Honorary Commander
    RAB
    HCC

