Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents can now safely dispose of sharps in a sharps disposal container, accessible 24/7 in front of the hospital.
Prior to disposing place sharps material in a plastic sharps disposal container or in a seal-able, thick plastic container and mark, 'Sharps.'
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:09
|Photo ID:
|7041155
|VIRIN:
|220208-D-NI099-383
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|197.32 KB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sharps Disposal, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT