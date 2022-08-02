Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharps Disposal

    CUBA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents can now safely dispose of sharps in a sharps disposal container, accessible 24/7 in front of the hospital.
    Prior to disposing place sharps material in a plastic sharps disposal container or in a seal-able, thick plastic container and mark, 'Sharps.'

    Navy Medicine

