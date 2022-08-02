Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents can now safely dispose of sharps in a sharps disposal container, accessible 24/7 in front of the hospital.

Prior to disposing place sharps material in a plastic sharps disposal container or in a seal-able, thick plastic container and mark, 'Sharps.'

