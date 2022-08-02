Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine By Appointment

    CUBA

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents may receive COVID-19 vaccine 1st, 2nd or booster doses, by appointment. Click on the picture for more information about availability by type and date.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 18:56
    Location: CU
