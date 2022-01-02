Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, Army Emergency Relief director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour, garrison senior enlisted adviser, cut the cake during the installation’s 2022 AER campaign kickoff Feb. 1 at division headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 17:03
|Photo ID:
|7041042
|VIRIN:
|220204-A-NU390-009
|Resolution:
|1700x1133
|Size:
|226.72 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbell AER aims to raise $200K through annual campaign, by Maria McClure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell AER aims to raise $200K through annual campaign
LEAVE A COMMENT