    Fort Campbell AER aims to raise $200K through annual campaign

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Maria McClure 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond Mason, Army Emergency Relief director, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour, garrison senior enlisted adviser, cut the cake during the installation’s 2022 AER campaign kickoff Feb. 1 at division headquarters.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 17:03
    Photo ID: 7041042
    VIRIN: 220204-A-NU390-009
    Resolution: 1700x1133
    Size: 226.72 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Fort Campbell
    AER

