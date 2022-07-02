Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:31 Photo ID: 7040225 VIRIN: 220207-A-CQ037-001 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 450.8 KB Location: 11, CN

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, You Win Some, You Luge Some: the resilience and perseverance of Sgt. Emily Sweeney, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.