Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Win Some, You Luge Some: the resilience and perseverance of Sgt. Emily Sweeney

    You Win Some, You Luge Some: the resilience and perseverance of Sgt. Emily Sweeney

    11, CHINA

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Sgt. Emily Sweeney prepares for her second Women's Luge Singles run at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. (Courtesy Photo FIL / Mareks Galinovskis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7040225
    VIRIN: 220207-A-CQ037-001
    Resolution: 2000x1334
    Size: 450.8 KB
    Location: 11, CN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Win Some, You Luge Some: the resilience and perseverance of Sgt. Emily Sweeney, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    You Win Some, You Luge Some: the resilience and perseverance of Sgt. Emily Sweeney

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wcap
    wcapbeijing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT