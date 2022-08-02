Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Food Service Officer Chief Warrant Officer Philip Davis presents the plaque for the JEB Little Creek-Fort Story’s Gator Inn Galley recent five-star accreditation to Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon in a ceremony Feb. 7. The 17 consecutive-year accomplishment is a testament to the staff maintaining the highest level of food-service excellence.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 09:14
|Photo ID:
|7040216
|VIRIN:
|220208-N-GR089-006
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|119.23 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEBLCFS Gator Inn receives 17th accreditation, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS
