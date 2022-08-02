JEBLCFS Gator Inn receives 17th accreditation

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Food Service Officer Chief Warrant Officer Philip Davis presents the plaque for the JEB Little Creek-Fort Story’s Gator Inn Galley recent five-star accreditation to Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon in a ceremony Feb. 7. The 17 consecutive-year accomplishment is a testament to the staff maintaining the highest level of food-service excellence.

