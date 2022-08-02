Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEBLCFS Gator Inn receives 17th accreditation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Regional Food Service Officer Chief Warrant Officer Philip Davis presents the plaque for the JEB Little Creek-Fort Story’s Gator Inn Galley recent five-star accreditation to Installation Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon in a ceremony Feb. 7. The 17 consecutive-year accomplishment is a testament to the staff maintaining the highest level of food-service excellence.

