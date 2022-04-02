Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022

    ITALY

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    220204-N-EI510-1010 AUGUSTA BAY, Sicily (Feb. 4, 2022) Capt. Daniel Prochazka, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, greets Capt. Douglas MacKenzie, commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, as the ship makes port in Augusta Bay, Sicily, Feb. 4, 2022. Neptune Strike is a long-planned activity to enable NATO to command and control a U.S. carrier strike group to provide assurance and deterrence for the collective defense for the alliance. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Barnes)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP, mission partners support USS Harry S. Truman CSG during Neptune Strike 2022, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NATO
    #WeAreNATO
    #Supporteuropartallies
    #NeptuneStrike
    #NeptuneStrike22

