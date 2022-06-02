Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 Task Force X

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220206-N-HP195-2149 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 6, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Carmen P. Minjaret inspects a floating sensor for Task Force X during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. Task Force X conducts portions of the exercise focused on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration. International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE22 Task Force X, by PO1 Christopher Okula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS JASON DUNHAM
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

