IMX/CE22 Task Force X

220206-N-HP195-2149 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 6, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Carmen P. Minjaret inspects a floating sensor for Task Force X during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. Task Force X conducts portions of the exercise focused on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration. International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Okula)

