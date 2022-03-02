Col. Varman Chhoeung, left, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joe Traylor, senior enlisted advisor of USAG PoM, meet with members of the PoM Retired Soldiers Council during an informal lunch at the Chay Dining Facility, PoM, Calif., Feb. 3.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 16:29
|Photo ID:
|7039389
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|5690x3714
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey Retired Soldiers Council reaches out to retiree community, by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
