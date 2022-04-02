597th Transportation Brigade conducts virtual staff ride

Timothy Gilhool, Command Historian at U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, was the guest speaker in a Leader Professional Development training session held by the 597th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis, Va. Feb. 4.



The discussion focused on The Red Ball Express, a WWII-era convoy route and an ad-hoc solution to maximize the limited transportation assets available, overcome infrastructure damage, and minimize en route time during World War II.



Red Ball Express drivers, who were mostly African Americans, transported more than 500,000 tons of supplies Aug. 25 to Nov. 16, 1944.



Gilhool is a subject matter expert on Sustainment, Planning, and Leader Development and was a consultant on the Army University's Press documentary, "France ’44: The Red Ball Express.”

