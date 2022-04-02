Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    597th Transportation Brigade conducts virtual staff ride

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Timothy Gilhool, Command Historian at U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, was the guest speaker in a Leader Professional Development training session held by the 597th Transportation Brigade at Fort Eustis, Va. Feb. 4.

    The discussion focused on The Red Ball Express, a WWII-era convoy route and an ad-hoc solution to maximize the limited transportation assets available, overcome infrastructure damage, and minimize en route time during World War II.

    Red Ball Express drivers, who were mostly African Americans, transported more than 500,000 tons of supplies Aug. 25 to Nov. 16, 1944.

    Gilhool is a subject matter expert on Sustainment, Planning, and Leader Development and was a consultant on the Army University's Press documentary, "France ’44: The Red Ball Express.”

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:50
    Location: US
    This work, 597th Transportation Brigade conducts virtual staff ride, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    597th Transportation Brigade conducts virtual Staff Ride

