The 310th Fighter Squadron’s newly painted F-16 Fighting Falcon sits on display Jan. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Corrosion Control Unit maintainers recreated the paint scheme in honor of the 310th’s legacy and in celebration of the Air Education and Training Command’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7038725 VIRIN: 220119-F-QK476-0147 Resolution: 5567x3976 Size: 1.07 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.