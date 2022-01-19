U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarred Crecraft, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, and Senior Airman Brandon Wright, 56th EMS low observable aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, paint the tail of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft Jan. 13, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the Air Education and Training Command’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7038724 VIRIN: 220119-F-QK476-0086 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.24 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.