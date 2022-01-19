Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 1 of 4]

    Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Klein, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, preps an F-16 Fighting Falcon for repainting Jan. 9, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the Air Education and Training Command’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7038723
    VIRIN: 220119-F-QK476-0057
    Resolution: 5045x3604
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th Fighter Wing
    56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    56th Corrosion Control Unit

