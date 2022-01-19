U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Klein, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, preps an F-16 Fighting Falcon for repainting Jan. 9, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the Air Education and Training Command’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7038723 VIRIN: 220119-F-QK476-0057 Resolution: 5045x3604 Size: 1.29 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.