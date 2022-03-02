Maxine Bell-Culley (left), Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange (NEX) Manager, talks with Toni Chafin, NEX supervisor, about inventory during their shift on Feb. 3. Bell-Culley is celebrating 45 years with the NEX.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7038651
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-UA321-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager supports military community for 45 years, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager supports military community for 45 years
LEAVE A COMMENT