    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager supports military community for 45 years

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager supports military community for 45 years

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Maxine Bell-Culley (left), Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange (NEX) Manager, talks with Toni Chafin, NEX supervisor, about inventory during their shift on Feb. 3. Bell-Culley is celebrating 45 years with the NEX.

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex Navy Exchange Manager supports military community for 45 years

    Northwest Annex
    Navy Exchange
    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

