U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Hunt, the fitness section chief for the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, Feb 7, 2022. Hunt's home unit is the 310th Space Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
02.07.2022
|02.07.2022 06:36
|7038491
|220207-Z-YI114-1044
|5332x3548
|4.35 MB
|Location:
ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|1
|0
This work, Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force
