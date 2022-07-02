Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force

    Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Hunt, the fitness section chief for the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, Feb 7, 2022. Hunt's home unit is the 310th Space Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 06:36
    Photo ID: 7038491
    VIRIN: 220207-Z-YI114-1044
    Resolution: 5332x3548
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Opera singer brings love of music to the Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Southwest Asia
    The Rock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT