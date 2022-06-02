IMX22 TF-X Partnerships

220206-N-HP195-2053 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 6, 2022) Lt. Saverio E. Maldari, right, a U.S. Navy operations, plans, and strategy officer, discusses the position of displayed Task Force X assets with Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Terry W. Adams as part of International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. Task Force X conducts portions of the exercise focused on unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration. International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Okula)

